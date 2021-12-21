Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session, and regular business meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station, 103 Elliot St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Dummerston
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. at Dummerston School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84856056884?pwd=QzcvREZsN2ZoUldHMFl3b3FiQ0tIZz09 (Meeting ID: 848 5605 6884 / Passcode: iYHh4y).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. at the Dummerston School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88420877819?pwd=a2dodTY5U3hFWjRvTlNnVVNWVDhKZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 884 2087 7819 / Passcode: 25t6zZ).
Vernon
Selectboard regular meeting: 6:30 p.m. in the Selectboard Room on the lower level of the Town Offices at 567 Governor Hunt Rd., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82234216387?pwd=dEtIZ1h6TktoRkN4TkN5QXE3Z05adz09.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.