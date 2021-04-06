Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: The Board is expected to enter into executive session at 5:15 p.m. and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. for the business portion of the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3mmUHdF or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 955 9176 2471; Passcode: 4MjfmK).
Halifax
Special Selectboard Meeting: 7 p.m. Join with Google Meet meet.google.com/ykg-ecgj-iie or join by phone +1 502-547-4247 (PIN: 366946989).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/31Nw6p5 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Selectboard/Sewer Commission: 6 pm via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89543781361 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 895 4378 1361; Passcode: 898191).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
RTM Finance Committee: 11:45 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Special Board Training: 5 p.m. via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facility: 2 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81358146609 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 813 5814 6609).
Friday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Advisory Committee: noon via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2R0P7Cc (Passcode: 721033). You can also call in using your telephone. Find your local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kddG61Z3eZ (Meeting ID: 892 4254 4068).