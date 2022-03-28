Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District: Buildings & Grounds Committee, 5:30 p.m. at the BFUHG Library and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at the BFUHG Library and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4:30 p.m. at 206 Melrose St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82576615479?pwd=cHZsRDkyTjZOTTIxTmJjLzF3a2piZz09 (Meeting ID: 825 7661 5479 / Passcode Village)
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568915043?pwd=Wlc1RXpBWVRQM2p5eGd1Uzcza1NqQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 6891 5043 / Passcode: FCL9zS).
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84130360287?pwd=ZUpObHhzRjh3TEhwejYvb2RlUXptdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 841 3036 0287 /Passcode: 398556).
Wilmington Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81746627120?pwd=NnRuZ09ZRXF4VXlrNTZFb2o0SE50Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 817 4662 7120 / Passcode: 045389).
Board of Abatement: 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84382643138?pwd=dFdtZElnZkgyTE8xSFpJZVAxT3NIZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 843 8264 3138 / Passcode: HW2fCB).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and remotely via
Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89161282169?pwd=ell2VFVaeG9Ic1dxNXFzQ2NuZk9Xdz09 (Meeting ID: 891 6128 2169 / Passcode: vm5SjQ).
Dummerston
Recreation Board: 3 p.m. in the Dummerston School library.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facilities Committee: 5 p.m. at the Fire House.