Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Special board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/788128621 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 788-128-621).
Representative Town Meeting: Finance Committee, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Budget information meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom, https://www.wsesu.org/wsesd-budget-vote.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88997150289?pwd=RG92Z2dJYWZEc2ZGeU83clFxRSswZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 889 9715 0289 / Passcode: 0DTVu5).
Halifax
Conservation Commission Meeting: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +19292056099,, 7814490827#.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Windham
Windham School Board: Budget information meeting, 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School and remotely.
Friday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. in the Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library or on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09 (Meeting ID 84163672512 / Passcode 074393).
Wilmington
Recreation Committee: 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86401797565?pwd=OWd0WnhWOHZhRzlvV2ZUTHVSMEd6Zz09 (Meeting ID: 864 0179 7565 / Passcode: 919656).