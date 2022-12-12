Monday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District: Budget meeting, 5 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 PM at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Human Services Committee: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346594331 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. at WSESU Central Office, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82574178706?pwd=cXFER2Rkc3BIZHNOVWlVb045N3hnZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 825 7417 8706 / Passcode: 4xHkx9).
Brooks Memorial Library: Finance Committee, 4:45 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85923596854?pwd=N25tYUFvakZ2VDc2NkFCc1hlaHlFZz09.
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 6 p.m. in the Planning Department offices at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St. in the Senior Center.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88262118985?pwd=eW5nMnh2QTdkczVHeUE5SEFWdndSZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 882 6211 8985 / Passcode: wP3aSK).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in Town Hall Meeting Room and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87550421187?pwd=ZmtYazlFalRmTVFSaUpYbStHWTA2Zz09 (Meeting ID: 875 5042 1187 / Passcode: 785995).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Public meeting: 250 Birge Street analysis of brownfield cleanup alternatives, 3 p.m. in the Planning Services Office at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Brattleboro, Vermont Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6256292116?pwd=eVo0bmZSY0tzVW9KbWllZExkWW53Zz09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 625 629 2116 / Password: river802).
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. in the 2nd floor Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library, or on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546879458?pwd=RmlxbGRoeVU4ZUFVL0JJbmhLMUh6Zz09 (Meeting ID: 825 4687 9458 / Passcode: k7PBZ8).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89078576200?pwd=YWRFTVpkaTBYWUJrWlg3enU5RDVtUT09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 890 7857 6200 / Passcode: B30xdH).
Representative Town Meeting: Finance Committee, 6 p.m. in the Hannah Crossman Room at the Municipal Center.
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: Special meeting on FY24 budget, 8 a.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, room 194, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83897161093?pwd=N3hFczBub2x5Z3Z5R0lSTzB3Wktsdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 838 9716 1093 / Passcode: Ezga3E).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 6 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Wilmington
Bylaw Steering Committee: 4 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87500688720?pwd=eFFsRXJZOE9YK1UxNmtRUDZYVVFsUT09 (Meeting ID: 875 0068 8720 / Passcode: 499396).