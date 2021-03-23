Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District: Social Justice Committee, 4:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2P19ZIO (Meeting ID: 923 4971 0179; Passcode: n9M8pj).

Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/948849069 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 948-849-069).

Halifax

Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +19292056099,,7814490827#.

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District: Annual Meeting, 7 p.m. remote.

Wilmington

Wilmington Select Board: Special meeting, 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87290455368 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 872 9045 5368; Passcode: 4648591).

Wednesday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Reorganizational and regular board meeting, 6:30 p.m. at wnesu.org.

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Negotiations Committee: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom platform at wnesu.org. This meeting is for the WNESU Negotiations Committee to plan for upcoming negotiations and the NEA will not be participating.

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Amendment and Policy Committee: 3:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3rfCDmG.

Thursday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Board Meeting: 6 p.m. at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3sbasGY.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

