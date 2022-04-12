Today
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81856574584?pwd=RHQwWmNhVGpYNWpDbWtGRUxncnJCZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 818 5657 4584 / Passcode: uAKBG8).
Brattleboro Planning Commission: Special meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District: WIC meeting, 10 a.m. remote.
Whitingham
Twin Valley Unified Union School District Board: 6 p.m. at Twin Valley Middle High School.
Wilmington
Pettee Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Memorial Library.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick
Conference Room and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85250091563?pwd=RHF1SEd4bHdwSGtFU08yaDdoZlQ1Zz09 (Meeting ID: 852 5009 1563 / Passcode: Enb0Gh).
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.