Today
Westminster
Saxtons River Village Trustees special meeting with Westminster Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Westminster Town Hall, 3651 U.S. Route 5.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Policy Committee: 5:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street, and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99297582415?pwd=eFN6OVl4Y VlvSHVlYmg3WjVmQm5NZz09 (Meeting ID: 992 9758 2415 / Passcode: EwPw08).
Monday, Aug. 1
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4:30 p.m. at 224 Melrose Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd= WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4T nY0ZTIzUT09 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).