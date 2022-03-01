Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District special school board meeting: noon via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 3 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84076933892?pwd=WDR5VEZWQTFQdUEyMlhrdzFlN1FsQT09 (Meeting ID: 840 7693 3892 / Passcode: BVRz8R).
Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89278434226?pwd=UEw3QUYwbGVEVEI5enhkMW50aVREZz09 (Meeting ID: 892 7843 4226 / Passcode: ehe5wP).
Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station, 103 Elliot Street, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Vernon
Select Board Reorganizational Meeting: 7:30 p.m. in the Select Board Room on the lower level of the Town Offices at 567 Gov. Hunt Rd., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Café.
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. at Listers Office.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. at the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue, 22 Stowe Hill Rd., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Buildings and Grounds Committee: 6:30 p.m. in the BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).