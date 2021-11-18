Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board special meeting: 3:30 p.m. in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83587722022?pwd=KytNUm1sQ281WkR4R3p5TXlNRE5pZz09. Purpose: 1VSA section (a)(3) Hiring.
Saturday
Halifax
Select Board special meeting: 2 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854) or by phone: +1 646 876 9923 (Passcode: 793307).