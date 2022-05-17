Today
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning Committee: 4:45 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room.
Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83268695884?pwd=L2xxRHZoT1VtOHZtRkZBRHJOWGJZZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 832 6869 5884 / Passcode: Ui6aDm).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Selectboard: 6 p.m. in Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.