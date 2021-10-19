Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board special meeting: 5 p.m. in the WESESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83580185323?pwd=dFdqRHRWUnBHZnZHNTA0blp1OURNQT09.
Brattleboro Select Board: The board will enter into executive session at 5:45 p.m. and reconvene the regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/203690621 or call 877-309-2073 (Access Code: 203-690-621).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Recreation Committee: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Wilmington Select Board/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Negotiating session, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
RTM Human Services Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346594331 (or call 929 205 6099. (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).
Brattleboro Community Television Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. Email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4 p.m. at the Fire House.