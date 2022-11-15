Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District special budget meeting: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 3 p.m. in the District Office Superintendent’s Office and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82842061972?pwd=YkZKc3ZsNlNHbDdpTHRqcUpRTjkrZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 828 4206 1972 / Passcode: j2Rji6).
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 4:45 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:45 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 p.m. regular meeting, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center,
230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Pettee Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Human Services Committee: Noon via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346594331 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. in the Community Meeting Room or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory: Full Board / Executive Committee, budget potential, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Westminster
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Finance Committee: 3 p.m. at the Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Select Board Sub-Committee: 6 p.m. in the Police Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079769657 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 850 7976 9657 / Passcode: 664381).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.