Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Budget Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1:30 p.m. site visit at 21 South Main St., followed by a meeting beginning at 1:45 p.m. in the Planning Services Department in the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000)
Finance Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Brattleboro Co-op Community Meeting Room.
Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee: Special presentation on Robert’s Rules of Orders as a primer for RTM, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://links.dancingmasters.com/tjeyb7 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 885 2334 8254 / Passcode: 30439).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: Budget meeting, 6 p.m. at Marlboro School and remote.
Vernon
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89294885187?pwd=Z3RFYUJOWndzVUN5dHdzRDl5T1FsUT09 (Meeting ID: 892 9488 5187 / Passcode: awqt25).
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Wilmington Public Safety Facilities Committee: 6 p.m. at the Wilmington Fire House.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Friday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 2 p.m. at 206 Melrose St. and via Zoom.
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon in the Planning Dept. offices, Brattleboro Municipal Center, or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).
Townshend
River Valleys Unified School District: Policy Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.