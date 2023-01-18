Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Community TV Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6:15 p.m. executive session via Zoom.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Charter Review Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street).
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District special meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Westminster
Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 10 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130 Austine Drive, and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.