Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board: Special meeting with Westminster School Board, 1 p.m. via Zoom.
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting on the budget, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Middle School Community Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: Special executive session, 5:30 p.m. in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83981000226?pwd=ck1FdUdGakNablNLbjMzNGJHZG0yZz09 (Meeting ID: 839 8100 0226 / Passcode: xz81zT).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Superintendent Search Committee, 6 p.m. special executive session in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83981000226?pwd=ck1FdUdGakNablNLbjMzNGJHZG0yZz09 .
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.