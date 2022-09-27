Today
Brattleboro
Town Art Committee: 5 to 7 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87943192361?pwd=RUwzQjBvbUdtS1JKU212WHZveTU1UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 879 4319 2361 / Passcode: 7nc3UP).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Select Board special meeting: noon in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Full board and Executive Committee, superintendent search, 6 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Wilmington
Select Board Sub-Committee: 6 p.m. in the Police Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079769657 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 850 7976 9657 / Passcode: 664381).