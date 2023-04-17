TODAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88368184457?pwd=RWVJbW9vYlFJV2YycWpseG9qR1Vldz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 883 6818 4457 / Passcode: 728912).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Wilmington
Select Board/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
FRIDAY
Wilmington
Listers: 11:30 a.m. in Listers Office.