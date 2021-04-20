Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: The Board is expected to enter into executive session at 5:30 p.m. and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. for the business portion of the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).

Halifax

Cemetery Commission: 6 p.m., in the parking lot of the Town Clerk’s Office at 246 Branch Road.

Vernon

Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).

Wilmington

Selectboard/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97429477074 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 974 2947 7074; Passcode: 346670).

Wednesday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Board meeting: 6 p.m. via Zoom at wnesu.org.

Vernon

Planning and Economic Development Commission: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83448075107 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 834 4807 5107).

Thursday

Halifax

Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call 929-205-6099.

Wilmington

Public Safety Facility: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81985219541 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 819 8521 9541).

