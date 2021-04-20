Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: The Board is expected to enter into executive session at 5:30 p.m. and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. for the business portion of the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Cemetery Commission: 6 p.m., in the parking lot of the Town Clerk’s Office at 246 Branch Road.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Selectboard/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97429477074 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 974 2947 7074; Passcode: 346670).
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Board meeting: 6 p.m. via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83448075107 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 834 4807 5107).
Thursday
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call 929-205-6099.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facility: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81985219541 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 819 8521 9541).