TODAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89225301806?pwd=VzgwaEZKc3c1YTdLRUdjTncwQnlYdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 2530 1806 / Passcode: K6CmVA).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81746627120?pwd=NnRuZ09ZRXF4VXlrNTZFb2o0SE50Zz09 (Meeting ID: 817 4662 7120 / Passcode: 045389).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.