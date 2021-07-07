Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Social Justice Committee: 4 p.m. outside of the Green Street School (in case of rain – WSESU Central Office, 53 Green Street) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88109183843?pwd=TVpSZXFHeGdhWXAvL0pXOEF1bE5HZz09 (Meeting ID: 881 0918 3843; Passcode: 3GvEK4).
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, or join online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098; Passcode: 519727).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office at Town Hall.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. at the WSESU Central Office, 53 Green Street, and remotely via zoom: https://zoom.us/j/6710238309?pwd=R3VoNVlTY0lJZXFXRW1Jb29TRklpQT09.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.