Today

Bellows Falls

Bellows Falls Union High School Buildings and Grounds Committee: 6 p.m. in BFUHS family engagement room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Amendment and Policy Committee: noon in the Brattleboro Union High School principal’s office, 131 Fairground Road, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83977836141? pwd=RzBCOFdDbE JCSHZwUDVQR2VucFpyUT09.

Windham Southeast School District Board special meeting: 6 p.m. remotely via Zoom. Purpose: 1VSA §313(a)(1)(E) pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, which the public body is or maybe a party. Join Zoom meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87027938226?pwd=REV2akxHS1pYSFBNR2lMUUdsZ 1BVQT09 (Meeting ID: 870 2793 8226; Passcode: 7ktrV1).

Dummerston

Conservation Commission: 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

Grafton

Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Board: 6 p.m., joint meeting with Westminster Board at Grafton Elementary School and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).

Townshend

West River Board: Budget Committee special meeting, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office.

Wilmington

Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

Windham

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Friday

Brattleboro

Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon in the Planning Services Department Conference Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmt NTlN1WUxFTUdMe lR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).

