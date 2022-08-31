Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Listers: 9:30 a.m. in Suite 109 at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77137224681?pwd=WxSTIRA9p9Ni4boekKUtZbNOKNNQwt.1 (Meeting ID: 771 3722 4681 / Passcode: zgpg1d).
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).
Recreation Committee: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.