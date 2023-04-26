Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TODAY

Brattleboro

Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 6 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.

Halifax

Select Board Finance Committee: noon at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).

THURSDAY

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Charter Review Commission: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.

Grafton

Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.