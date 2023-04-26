TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 6 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.
Halifax
Select Board Finance Committee: noon at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Charter Review Commission: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.