Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486; Passcode: 964815).
Windham Southeast School District: Programmatic and Performance Equity Committee, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93391796452?pwd=aXJYNUdLekp1M3JXdDZ6NFJWNDg0Zz09 (Meeting ID: 933 9179 6452; Passcode: 1Vq01E).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Reorganization and regular meeting, 5:30 p.m. at wnesu.org.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: 7 p.m. remote budget meeting.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 4 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81256366558 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 812 5636 6558),
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93666969528?pwd=SjAybzhEd0pHQ294WXdBWTBQcWl4QT09 (Meeting ID: 936 6696 9528; Passcode: EFeYU0).
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753). The Board is expected to enter into executive session at 5:30 p.m. and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. for the business portion of the meeting.
Halifax
Special Selectboard Meeting: 7 p.m., call-in only. Dial into the conferencing service 1-623-600-3745. Enter conference code: 673780.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board and Liquor Control Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97429477074 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 974 2947 7074).
Wilmington Planning Commission: Special meeting, 6 p.m., to attend the Select Board meeting via zoom.
Wilmington Public Safety Facilities Committee: Special meeting, 6 p.m., to attend the Select Board meeting via Zoom.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Social Justice Committee, 4:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84811474449?pwd=SGttUE5IT3BnZHdCYmhOQ2hEc09vdz09 (Meeting ID: 848 1147 4449; Passcode: tsF0G2).
Brattleboro Select Board: Informational meeting on water treatment plant bond vote, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86448680971 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 864 4868 0971; Passcode: 12261753). The meeting will be carried live on BCTV Channel 1085
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89758559178?pwd=RGxydE1hMXpCTnlLTHFQOGg5YUpGdz09 (Meeting ID: 897 5855 9178; Passcode: x08ZcT).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.