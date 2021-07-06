Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: The Board is expected to enter into executive session at 5:30 p.m. and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Dummerston
Planning Commission regular meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the Dummerston Town Office.
Halifax
Select Board: 7 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office Conference Room.
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Social Justice Committee: 4 p.m. outside of the Green Street School (in case of rain – WSESU Central Office, 53 Green Street) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88109183843?pwd=TVpSZXFHeGdhWXAvL0pXOEF1bE5HZz09 (Meeting ID: 881 0918 3843; Passcode: 3GvEK4).
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, or join online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098; Passcode: 519727).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office at Town Hall.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.