Today
Grafton
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union School Board Budget Committee: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Guilford
Guilford Select Board: Special meeting, 9 a.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87072269534?pwd=YitIcXNMRXBnSjUvL0VBQk5kTUhEdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 7226 9534 / Passcode: 656042).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: Policy Committee, 6 p.m. online meeting.
Wilmingt
on
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).