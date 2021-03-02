Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by a regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).

Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3uMwd1h (Meeting ID: 987 0979 9032; Passcode: VK0cPf).

Stratton

Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. annual meeting and budget vote.

Vernon

Vernon Select Board: Reorganizational meeting immediately after the election announcements, about 8 p.m., via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3kCrwlW or call 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).

Wednesday

Townshend

River Valleys Unified School District: Building Sub Com., 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Listers: 9 a.m. To participate, dial 425-436-6371 and enter access code 865434. Announce your name and wait to be acknowledged when calling in.

Thursday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Executive Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Go to wnesu.org for public access instructions.

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: Remote reorganization and post town vote meeting, 4-6 p.m.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Ext. Comm., 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. Join Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/2PjxkVX. (Meeting ID: 814 0370 9632; Passcode: 353270).

Old Home Week: 7 p.m. Join Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3b5V2xz. (Meeting ID: 815 8632 3189; Passcode: 653787).



