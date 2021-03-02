Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by a regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3uMwd1h (Meeting ID: 987 0979 9032; Passcode: VK0cPf).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. annual meeting and budget vote.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Reorganizational meeting immediately after the election announcements, about 8 p.m., via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3kCrwlW or call 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Townshend
River Valleys Unified School District: Building Sub Com., 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. To participate, dial 425-436-6371 and enter access code 865434. Announce your name and wait to be acknowledged when calling in.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Executive Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Go to wnesu.org for public access instructions.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: Remote reorganization and post town vote meeting, 4-6 p.m.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Ext. Comm., 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. Join Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/2PjxkVX. (Meeting ID: 814 0370 9632; Passcode: 353270).
Old Home Week: 7 p.m. Join Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3b5V2xz. (Meeting ID: 815 8632 3189; Passcode: 653787).