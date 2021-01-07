Today
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting on the budget.
Wilmington
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y6mpskr4 or call 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 846 7322 1590; Passcode: 619371).
Public Safety Facilities Committee special meeting: 6 p.m. via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81255185795. Meeting ID: 812 5518 5795.
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District
Special Budget Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.
Friday
Windham Southeast School District
Personnel Committee meeting: 5 p.m. via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/91615861716?pwd=alBvdTZRNW5MbVA4OGNtOThQLzBTQT09.