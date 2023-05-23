TODAY
Brattleboro
Town Art Committee: Public meeting, 5 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St.
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. in the Planning Services Department Office (Suite 202), Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Finance Committee: 4 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Community Meet & Greet for the BFUHS Principal candidates: 5:15 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Bellows Falls Union High School District
Special Meeting — BFUHS Principal candidates: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Planning Department Filing Room, Suite 202 at the Municipal Center.
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library. mezzanine level.
THURSDAY