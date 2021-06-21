Today
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Brooks Memorial Library.
TownshendRiver Valleys Unified Education District Board: 6 p.m. at Dover School and remote.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Convervation Commission: 5:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center or online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/948849069 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 948-849-069).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98596587624?pwd=OXdOK0FqSzAvdmFPNzQxWm9LNkJ4Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 985 9658 7624; Passcode: xdG839).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 4 to 6 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green St.
Dummerston
Dummerston Cemetery Association: Annual Meeting, 7 p.m. in the basement of the Congregational Church.
Thursday
Halifax
Conservation Commission Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, 246 Branch Road, outside if weather permits (bring a chair) or inside if weather requires. With remote access on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +19292056099,,7814490827#.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilming
ton
Public Safety Facility Committee: 6 p.m. at the Fire House.
Old Home Week Committee: Special meeting, 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.