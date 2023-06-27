TODAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning: 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the library’s conference room.
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. in the Planning Services Department Office (Suite 202), Municipal Center, and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room 212 at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Programmatic & Performance Equity Committee: 5 p.m. in Room C at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street, and online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88306822713?pwd=ZGFjeGFzYVlVVTlWampZSnhTaEZGZz09 (Meeting ID: 883 0682 2713 / Passcode: 4aPKV6).
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Mezzanine Level Meeting Room at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
Halifax
Select Board special meeting: 6:30 a.m. at Halifax Town Garage, 2044 Branch Road.