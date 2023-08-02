TODAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union School Board: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85851612143 (Meeting ID: 858 5161 2143 / Passcode: 815830).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Social Justice Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82613139267?pwd=TVNKMFo4NUVXakRoQUo2U25Vd1VBQT09 (Meeting ID: 826 1313 9267 / Passcode: 2eMFAb).
Design Review Committee Special Meeting: 2:30 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room of the Brattleboro Municipal Center and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Tree Advisory Board: 4:14 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street.
Westminster
School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.
FRIDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council: 12:30 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room at 53 Green Street and online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88306822713?pwd=ZGFjeGFzYVlVVTlWampZSnhTaEZGZz09 (Meeting ID: 883 0682 2713 / Passcode: 4aPKV6).