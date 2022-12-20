Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the Cusick Conference Room at the Windham Regional Career Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82345268105?pwd=Q3BkcmdNOVJGWG9QSU85am8zWkc5QT09 (Meeting ID: 823 4526 8105 / Passcode: 22yTX0).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference and via Zoom (refer to Finance Committee link).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83315921093?pwd=ZlMyRlgxRnJZNWxSK0VhKyttL2tUZz09 or call 305-224-1968 (Meeting ID: 833 1592 1093 / Passcode: npQ7Kd).
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: Special meeting at 5 p.m. followed by regular meeting at 6 p.m., both at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5:30 p.m. in WRCC Cusick Conference Room and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82247815096?pwd=QzNLaU9YalpsQUpIbmVFVmcyeUJVZz09 (Meeting ID: 822 4781 5096 / Passcode: CpB1Z3).