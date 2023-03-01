TODAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Special School Board Meeting: 5 p.m. at BFUHS and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473).
Wilmington
Listers: 1 p.m. in the Listers Office.
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Brattleboro Area Middle School Leadership Council: 6 p.m. in BAMS Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89226266081?pwd=eVBwWk0wcC9mcmZKdTUyTHB5QUQ4Zz09.
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Board Meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m., remote participation only at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827?pwd=bTRLMCtDdzgrR2NndWV5andxTG0vUT09 (Meeting ID: 781 449 0827 / Passcode: 123).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee weekly updates, remote meeting.