Today

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Progressive Party: Organizational meeting, 6 p.m. at 145 Green St., outdoors or in the barn.

Marlboro

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Full Board & Exec. Comm., 5 p.m. at The Colonel Williams Inn.

Thursday

Bellows Falls

Bellows Falls Union High School Buildings and Grounds Committee: 5:30 p.m. at BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).

Marlboro

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Wilmington

Wilmington Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Firehouse, 18 Beaver St.

