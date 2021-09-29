Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Progressive Party: Organizational meeting, 6 p.m. at 145 Green St., outdoors or in the barn.
Marlboro
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Full Board & Exec. Comm., 5 p.m. at The Colonel Williams Inn.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Buildings and Grounds Committee: 5:30 p.m. at BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Marlboro
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
Wilmington
Wilmington Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Firehouse, 18 Beaver St.