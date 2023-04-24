TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Arts Committee: 5 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Community Meeting Room.
Brattleboro Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. in the Planning Services Department Office (Suite 202) at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by a public meeting at 6:15 p.m. in Windham Regional Career Center, Room 198E, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 6 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Charter Review Commission: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.