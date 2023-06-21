TODAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Finance Committee, 4 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org. Note: this will be a hybrid meeting with a Zoom component (see WNESU website for navigation)
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Listers: 9:30 a.m. in the Assessor’s Office (Suite 101, Municipal Center,230 Main St.) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83802448384?pwd=UjREVmtraWNzbDBIOFJlVnJzbkVvUT09 (Meeting ID: 838 0244 8384 / Passcode: 860828).
THURSDAY
Halifax
Halifax Cemetery Commission: 1:30 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office, 246 Branch Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827?pwd=bTRLMCtDdzgrR2NndWV5andxTG0vUT09.