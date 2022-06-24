Monday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 3 p.m. in the WSESD Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89494960587?pwd=bVVpWllhSnZWSk5HSVhzQmhTL0FBUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 894 9496 0587 / Passcode: Aw01ew).
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4 p.m. at 224 Melrose Street (masks required) and via Zoom.
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Town Arts Committee: 5 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street, Second Floor (Community Meeting Room) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85873003730 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 858 7300 3730).