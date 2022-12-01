Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:14 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 10 a.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMx OUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9N QT09 (Meeting ID: 862 8885 6123 / Passcode: 500745).
Windham Southeast School District Board special meeting: 6 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87397799338?pwd=ODJIdT JxYnlQcHcvQ1Vkc0pxeWE5dz09 (Meeting ID: 873 9779 9338 / Passcode: D828BZ).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Westminster
School Board budget meeting: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0d CVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).