TODAY
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 5 p.m. at Dover School.
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 pm at the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Buildings and Grounds Committee, 5:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at www.wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 6:15 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Room C/Mezzanine Level.