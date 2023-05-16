Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TODAY

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning: 4:45 p.m. in the library conference room.

Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by a regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).

Halifax

Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office, 246 Branch Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 or call 646-876-9923 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).

Vernon

Vernon Select Board: 6 30 p.m. in the Select board meting room downstairs at Town Hall, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).

Wilmington

Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).

Windham

Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

WEDNESDAY

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: All School Boards, 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.

Dover

River Valleys Unified School District Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at The Dover School and online.

THURSDAY

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.

FRIDAY

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. in the Community Meeting Room or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09 (Meeting ID: 841 6367 2512 / Passcode: 074393).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.