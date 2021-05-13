Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Policy meeting, 5 p.m. remotely at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. remotely at wnesu.org.
Halifax
Halifax Celebration Committee: 6 p.m. on the Community Hall front lawn, 20 Brook Road. This meeting is in-person only.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at the Marlboro Community Center.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Wilmington Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Firehouse, 18 Beaver St.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81358146609 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 813 5814 6609).
Friday
Brattleboro
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3uzNf2h (Passcode: 721033).
Townshend
River Valleys Unified School District Policy Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.