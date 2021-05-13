Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Policy meeting, 5 p.m. remotely at wnesu.org.

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. remotely at wnesu.org.

Halifax

Halifax Celebration Committee: 6 p.m. on the Community Hall front lawn, 20 Brook Road. This meeting is in-person only.

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at the Marlboro Community Center.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Wilmington Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Firehouse, 18 Beaver St.

Trails Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81358146609 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 813 5814 6609).

Friday

Brattleboro

Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3uzNf2h (Passcode: 721033).

Townshend

River Valleys Unified School District Policy Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.