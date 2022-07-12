today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Finance Committee, 3 p.m. at the central office and via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Marlboro
Marlboro Emergency School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray High School and remote.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97654895529?pwd=ZnU0cjZ2bGsxM3hrTDJWNk1PcWczUT09 (Meeting ID: 976 5489 5529 / Passcode: nB5Kcp).