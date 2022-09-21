Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Halifax
Halifax School District: 6 p.m., online at meet.google.com/dhm-jiig-gjx or call 929-269-1841 (PIN: 163 732 948#).
Thursday
Athens
Select Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at the town office.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Human Services Committee: 3:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72790803235?pwd=bk9n5iXWk63DqAVMQvjWGMu2R8cd2Q.1 (Meeting ID: 727 9080 3235 / Passcode: 0iehUS.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Law Offices of Downs, Rachlin, Martin, Brooks House, 132 Main Street, Suite 212 and remotely via Zoom at https://dinse.zoom.us/j/87611365179?pwd=OElveWtDbVZ1dVZrdnVCQUJFNFhFZz09 (Meeting ID: 876 1136 5179 / Passcode: 020467).
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. by remote only at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Friday
Brattleboro
Select Board special meeting: 8:15 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. in the 2nd floor Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library or on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09 (Meeting ID: 841 6367 2512 / Passcode: 074393).
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council: 12:30 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82827819645?pwd=dE90QVdiMVo4ZXdEWXNrMjJDczZlQT09 (Meeting ID: 828 2781 9645 / Passcode: GtbN90).