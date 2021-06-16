Today
Brattleboro
Development Review Board: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2UaeqU7 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 881 4045 1917; Passcode: 190450). With the end of the governor’s emergency declaration, the public may participate in the meeting at a physical location: Planning Services Department, Suite 202, 230 Main Street. A computer will be provided to participate via Zoom. Call 802-251-8111 if you need accommodation. Board members will participate remotely on Zoom.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Board: Reorganization meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3wr3nnx.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Firehouse, 18 Beaver St.