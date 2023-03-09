TODAY
Brattleboro
Select Board Special Meeting: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street.
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Fire House, 40 Beaver St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd= dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUM DA1TXZETm5oZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).