Today
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Café.
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. at Listers Office.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. at the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Bellows FallsBellows Falls Union High School District special school board meeting: noon via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue, 22 Stowe Hill Rd., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Buildings and Grounds Committee: 6:30 p.m. in the BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Friday
Wilmington
Recreation Committee: 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86874261899?pwd=dnNBakswK2xOV2g0bm96ODJvVnhHUT09 (Meeting ID: 868 7426 1899 / Passcode: 186297).