Today

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Special Board meeting: 1 p.m. in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87316911820?pwd=WFpGS01iRGVuZ28wcFpxYys3RllNdz09.

Windham Southeast School District Board Diversity Training: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81245117500?pwd=ZkVENjZRYXNWR1BCSFROemoyYzM2dz09.

Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098; Passcode: 519727).

Dummerston

Dummerston Select Board: 7 p.m. at the Community Center.

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.

Vernon

Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m at Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).

Wilmington

Listers: 9 a.m. at Listers Office.

Thursday

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Board special meeting: 5 p.m. in the BUHS Room 131 and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89872389669?pwd=SkNTcUZDbXoxZmZZNjV5TGI0ckE3Zz09.

Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 6:30 p.m. at 175 Country Hill.

Dummerston

Dummerston Select Board: Budget work session, 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.

Wilmington

Bi-Town Economic Development Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue, 22 Stowe Hill Road and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679; Passcode: 799590).

