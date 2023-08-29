Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 6:59 pm
Select Board special meeting: 5 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.